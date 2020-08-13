Hilda F. Greiman

Hilda Florence Greiman, the daughter of J.L. “Lew” and Esther (Schuldt) Abele, was born November 2, 1924 on the family farm southwest of Garner. She was baptized and received her spiritual training at Liberty Methodist Church southwest of Garner where she accepted the Lord as her Savior. Hilda attended rural schools in Liberty Township and graduated from Garner High School in 1942 with a Normal Training Teaching Certificate. During high school, she was active in band and vocal. Hilda taught in the rural schools of Hancock County for three years. On December 28, 1944 she was married to Dale Greiman at Liberty Methodist Church. Together, they started farming on the homestead southwest of Garner where Dale was born. To this union five children were born. Hilda helped with the farming operation, as well as enjoyed gardening vegetables and beautiful flowers. In November of 1974, they moved into Garner when Dale's health began declining.