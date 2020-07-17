(1925-2020)
Hilda Bohn, 95, of Mason City, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, rural Garner, with Rev. Mark Lavrenz officiating. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, those attending are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Hilda's honor.
The daughter of Edward T. and Anna Elizabeth (Woiwod) Bohn, Hilda was born on July 12, 1925. She was raised in Ventura along with her siblings, Milton and Thelma, graduating from Ventura High School.
Hilda's adult years were spent in Mason City where she worked as a secretary and was a faithful member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Hild is survived by her sister, Thelma Bohn; nephew, Charlie (Rhonda) Bohn, niece, Charlotte (James) Engstler; great nieces, Samantha (Chris) Gobeli, Jessica Bohn, Cassie and Heather Engstler; and great great nephews, Ian and Isaac Gobeli.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Milton; and her sister, Mildred.
Hilda's family would like to thank Dr. Wagner, the doctors and nurses on 5 West at MercyOne North Iowa, MercyOne North Iowa - Hospice, and the nurses and caregivers at Good Shepherd for caring for Hilda.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
