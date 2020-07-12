Hilbert G. Frenz
(1927-2020)
Hilbert Gene Frenz, age 92, joined his beloved wife and heavenly family in Heaven's paradise on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Gene, was, born at home on the family farm about seven miles southeast of Mason City, Iowa on Dec 4th, 1927. He was the oldest of two children born to Hilbert Carl Frenz and Nellie Mae (Rheingans) Frenz.
He graduated from Aredale High School, Aredale, IA in 1945. In December of that year he turned 18 and was sworn into the Navy and assigned to the heavy cruiser USS St Paul as a radar repairman. He was discharged in 1947 and returned home to attend Mason City Junior College. A little over a year later he rejoined the Navy, served on USS Newport News and USS Albany, and was discharged in January 1953. After which, he began a 31-year career with AT&T, retiring in 1984. In 1958, he joined the naval reserves and retired in 1982 after 24 years of service.
On the 1st of August 1953 he married Amelia Mary (Molly) Quinones at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mason City, IA. Together they would go on to raise four children and enjoy 65 years of marriage together.
Gene was a skilled electrician and woodworker and loved helping neighbors when they needed small repairs. He loved the outdoors and was an avid cook. He was a faithful member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lake Oswego, OR, where his son Kim is Pastor. He will be deeply missed but we take comfort in knowing that he is at peace and once again joined with his wife and heavenly family.
He was preceded in death by his wife (Molly), father (Hilbert), mother (Mae), sister (Carol), and numerous brothers-and sisters-in-law.
Gene is survived by his four children; William (Cathy) Frenz (Front Royal, VA); Teri (Richard) Tate (Dublin, CA), Kim Frenz (Lake Oswego, OR), and Michael Frenz (Modesto, CA); his sisters-in-law Mary (Wayne) Schmitt, Mason City, IA, and Mary (Patrick) Quinones (Soledad, CA); seven grandchildren; , four great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In celebration of his life a small family service is planned in Redding, CA later this summer.
