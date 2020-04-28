Hester Nellis MacGregor

Throughout her lifetime she prioritized travel. This passion was ignited at the age of 17 with a transatlantic crossing with her mother for a tour of Norway's fjords. That initial journey set in motion her lifelong interests in languages, history, classical music, opera, foreign films, and her own artistic expression as a photographer. In the early 1960s, she explored the Caribbean's “sun-soaked” islands on small sailboats. After educating her children, she was able to embark on trips that included the Trans-Siberian Railroad and opera tours throughout Europe.

Music was her constant companion. Across her decades, she cultivated a love of many styles of music (if not played too loudly!). This evolved into a lifetime of eclectic listening, as well as her own singing, songwriting, and guitar playing. She bestowed her lyrics on many a festive party.

In the late 1950s, Terry was a driving force in establishing a foreign film series for Mason City. As a strong supporter who helped establish and sustain the MacNider Art Museum, she brought the film series there. For fifty years, she faithfully supported the museum while enjoying its many community offerings and programs.