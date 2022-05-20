Herman Johannes Suntken

March 27, 1920- May 17, 2022

BELMOND-Herman Johannes Suntken, 102, of Belmond, IA, died May 17, 2022, at Belmond, IA. Public funeral services will be Monday, May 23, 2022, at Immanuel Reformed Church east of Belmond at 11 AM. The Rev. David DeKuiper will be officiating. Burial will be in the Immanuel Reformed Church Cemetery. Public visitation will be Sunday from 6-8 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st St. S.E., Belmond and will continue one hour prior to the services at church Monday. Memorials in Herman's memory may be directed to the St. Croix Hospice, Immanuel Reformed Church, or the donor's choice. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Andrews Funeral Homes and Immanuel Reformed Church Facebook Pages on Monday at 11 am. Just LIKE either page to view.

Herman Johannes was born March 27, 1920, a couple miles south of Meservey on the farm home of John and Yettie (Gruis) Suntken. He was baptized in the Alexander Reformed Church and later graduated from Meservey Catechism. Herman attended Meservey School through the eighth grade and graduated from Alexander High School in 1938. After high school Herman began his farming career and continued farming until he was 77 years old.

On February 2, 1946, Herman was united in marriage to Mildred Barkema at the Immanuel Reformed Church parsonage. They made their home on a farm north of Alexander where they raised their five children. Mildred died in 1986. On January 9, 1987, Herman married Berniece Pals. They continued to farm until 1998. Berniece died in 2014.

Herman was a lifelong member of Immanuel Reformed Church. He served on the consistory as both an elder and a deacon. He taught catechism and Sunday School and enjoyed singing in a men's quartet. He served on the FHA board for Wright County for 3 years.

Upon retirement from farming Herman began gardening. He successfully planted and harvested his favorite vegetables and spent hours canning and freezing them. Friends and family enjoyed the many loaves of zucchini bread that he baked. He enjoyed all types of games. In his younger years he made the circuit of horseshoe competitions acquiring several trophies. Ping pong and pool were games he played with his children and grandchildren. Card games of 500 were a weekly activity as well as board games of Sequence. Over the years Herman put together hundreds of puzzles.

Having children, grandchildren and great grandchildren visit him in his later years brought great joy. Herman enjoyed visiting with everyone he met.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Yettie; brothers Jesse, Fred and Ben; sister Viola; first wife Mildred; second wife Berniece and son Jerry.

Left to cherish his memories are children Richard (Linda) Suntken of Katy, TX; Linda (Gary) Hagen of Wells, MN; Marlene Suntken of Madrid, IA; and Gloria (Doug) Harrell of Fort Dodge, IA; grandchildren Eric (Kelli) Suntken, Aaron (Maya) Suntken, Ryan (Shauna) Suntken, Mike Christenson, Amy (Ben) Christenson, Christian (Dipa) DenOuden, Katie (Eli) DenOuden, Kim Harrell, Kristen Harrell; great grandchildren-Hunter Suntken, Tanner Suntken, Laken (Chris) Clement, Hunter (Emilee) Suntken, Jack (Devynn) Suntken, Ethan Suntken, Ella Suntken, Grace Suntken, Megan Suntken, Lyla DenOuden, Leo DenOuden. Lainey DenOuden, Finley Lowe;

great great grandchildren: Zoe Clement, Milo Clement, Finnley Lowe, and Ulysses DenOuden.

Also step children Daryl Pals, Arlynn Pals, Randy Pals, and Cheryl Janssen and numerous step grandchildren.

