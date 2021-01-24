Herluf L. Jaspersen

October 26, 1930 - January 19, 2021

Herluf L. Jaspersen, age 90, of Peculiar, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

A visitation will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Dr. Raymore, Missouri 64083. Immediately following will be a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Elmwood Cemetery in Mason City, Iowa.

Herluf was born in Latimer, Iowa on October 26, 1930 to Chris Jaspersen and Ingebord (Strandskov) Jaspersen. After schooling, Herluf joined the work force and provided for his family as a laborer in various capacities not retiring until January of 2020. In life Herluf enjoyed being around others. He was an Evangelist at heart, spreading the word of God wherever he went.