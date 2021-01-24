 Skip to main content
October 26, 1930 - January 19, 2021

Herluf L. Jaspersen, age 90, of Peculiar, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

A visitation will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Dr. Raymore, Missouri 64083. Immediately following will be a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Elmwood Cemetery in Mason City, Iowa.

Herluf was born in Latimer, Iowa on October 26, 1930 to Chris Jaspersen and Ingebord (Strandskov) Jaspersen. After schooling, Herluf joined the work force and provided for his family as a laborer in various capacities not retiring until January of 2020. In life Herluf enjoyed being around others. He was an Evangelist at heart, spreading the word of God wherever he went.

Herluf was preceded in death by his loving wife Betty Jaspersen; parents, Chris and Ingebord Jaspersen; two sons, Gary and Richard Jaspersen; and eleven siblings. He leaves behind his son Craig Jaspersen and his wife, Mary; daughter in law Nancy Jaspersen; five sister in laws Marlys, Charlene, and June Jaspersen, Charlotte Rush, and Pauline Bull; nine grandchildren Michelle (Paul), Misty, Mykael, Adam, Matthew (Nikki), Randy, Jared (Sarah), Scott (Emily), and Joshua (Barisha ); twenty-four great grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to, Beacon of Hope Church Food Pantry, 1315 E. Walnut St., Raymore, Missouri 64083

Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278

