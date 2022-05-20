Herbert Harms

February 3, 1928-May 16, 2022

ALDEN-Herbert Harms, 94, of Alden, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at Scenic Manor. Visitation will be from 1-2 PM on Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Following visitation he will be laid to rest with a graveside committal service and military honors at the Alden Cemetery. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Herb and his family.

Herbert L. Harms passed from this life to his eternal rest on May 16, 2022, joining his parents Harm F. Harms and Lyda Rose Haffermann Harms; his five siblings: Ednabelle, Alberta, Eileen, Cecil and John as well as his beloved wife, Mary Ann Cormaney Harms.

Herb was born February 3, 1928 in Clear Lake, Iowa, attended Clear Lake schools for six years and graduated high school from Alden Community School where as a football standout he was recommended for All State in 1946.

After high school he farmed with his dad, but soon enlisted in the Army. He liked to reminisce about being given his choice of becoming a commissioned Lieutenant or going to electronics school because of his high IQ test results in the Army. He chose school, which served him well when he owned and operated a two-way radio and TV service and sales store in Alden for 18 years. He also worked as a millwright, owned and managed a concrete products plant, owned and operated a car wash and a field drainage construction company, as well as a trailer construction shop. As an entrepreneur, he owned five patents for his work with magnets. His invention of a magnetic device and method for controlling paraffin deposits in oil well pipelines for increased production has been used around the country.

Herb retired in 1995, but he remained involved with his inventions until a few years ago.

Heart disease was prevalent in the Harms family, and Herb was not immune. He had repeated heart surgeries, but, as a fighter, he overcame these difficulties and lived a full life to 94 years of age!

Herb was a member of Alden Immanuel Memorial United Church of Christ and a member of Masonic Lodge and American Legion.

Herb will be mourned by his many nieces and nephews.

Instead of flowers, please consider memorials to the American Heart Association.