Herb Johanns, Jr.

Herb was born August 28, 1932, on the family farm near New Haven, the son of Herbert, Sr. and Daisy (Fitzl) Johanns. He attended country school through the 8th Grade and then graduated from St. Mary's Catholic School in New Haven, in 1950. Herb was united in marriage to Marilyn Helfter on November 17, 1956, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Haven. He spent most of his life operating a diversified farm and was also an owner of an agricultural input supply business. Herb retired from farming in 1996, but maintained a watchful eye over the farm operation. He was appreciative of his tenants and their inclusion of him in their operation. In his retirement, Herb enjoyed the company of his friends, while driving around Mitchell and Howard Counties, inspecting the crops and livestock operations. Herb enjoyed the outdoors, by golfing, hunting, fishing, trapping and was known to catch a turtle or two. He enjoyed attending his sons' sporting events and was a fan of the underdog in sport and life. Herb was known to have packages of gum in his truck, that he handed out to the neighbor children as he drove down the country roads. He was a township trustee, life-long member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the Catholic Order of Forester's. Herb and Marilyn spent much of their retirement years traveling to see their children and grandchildren and attending their many events.