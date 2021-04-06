Henry V. Rayhons

Henry Vincent Rayhons, the son of Henry and Agnes (Kopacek) Rayhons, was born May 8, 1936 on the family farm in Garfield Township, Hancock County. He attended Garfield No. 5 country school and graduated from Garner High School in 1954. On April 28, 1959 he married Marvalyn Carolus at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan. He lived with his parents for a brief time before marrying and moved to an acreage a mile east of Hayfield where they farmed and raised their four children. Besides farming, Henry also served in the Iowa State House of Representatives for 18 years. After Marvalyn passed away he remained on the farm. On December 15, 2007 he married Donna Young at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner. They lived in Hayfield for a few years before moving into Garner. He enjoyed farming, watching his grandchildren play sports, listening to polka music, mowing grass, and riding his four-wheeler.