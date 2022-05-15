Henry Richard Martinez

August 17, 1927-May 11, 2022

MASON CITY-Henry Richard Martinez, 94, of Mason City, IA, passed away on May 11, 2022, under the compassionate care of the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022, 10:30am at the First Baptist Church in Mason City, 125 E. State St., with Pastor Ron Stein officiating. Visitation will be held the same day at the church from 9:30am-10:30am. Inurnment will be at Roselawn Cemetery in Pueblo, Colorado at a later date.

Henry was born on August 17, 1927 in Romeo, Colorado, the son of Luciano Z. Martinez and Eloisa Ortega. He was raised by his stepmother Cristina. Early in his life, he moved to Douglas, Wyoming, where he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1944, serving honorably until 1946. Following his service during World War II, he returned to Douglas and worked on the family ranch. Henry married Doris A. Hildebrand in 1947. The couple was blessed with four children. Later in life, he moved to Pueblo, CO and thrived as a journeyman roofer with Central States Roofing. After Henry and Doris parted ways, he married Cecilia Atencio who was much loved by the entire family.

In 2006, Henry moved to Mason City in order to be closer to family. He accompanied his son to his business, Mason City Roofing on a regular basis. Henry was an avid and tenacious reader, and was known for highlighting and bookmarking passages in copies of his books. In earlier years, he loved to fish, and crafted flies and lures throughout the years.

Henry's wonderful sense of humor was evident in his comradery with his fellow Veterans as they stopped into Mason City Roofing.

Henry is survived by his four children, Ernie L. Martinez (Minon), Vicky M. Hildreth (Jeff), Eric E. Martinez (Sandy), Lou H. Martinez (Sandy); grandchildren Jeff Hildreth II, Wendy Martinez (Leon Christianson), Derrick R. Martinez (Sandi), Edmond L. Martinez, Joey Thebeau (D.J.), Jenny Hildreth (Charles Gayvert), David Martinez, Dustin Martinez, and Kyle Martinez; great grandchildren Quinlan Hildreth, Desede Valles, Noah Oltman, Eric Woolever, Elijah Thebeau, Bella Gayvert, Alex Gayvert, Lilly-Lynn Martinez, Evelyn Rose Martinez, and Matthew Sean Martinez; brother Herman Martinez (Patsy), as well as extended family and many friends.

Henry is preceded in death by parents, Luciano and Eloisa; stepmother Cristina; his first wife Doris; wife Cecilia; and grandson Ernie-Lee Martinez.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.