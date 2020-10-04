A private family funeral service will be held 12:30 P.M., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Trinity Lutheran Church Facebook page. Burial will be at Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery. Major Erickson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Henry “Hank” Steinwandt, the son of Chris and Dorthea (Dotz) Steinwandt, was born November 23, 1935 in Belmond, Iowa. He attended school in Belmond and Ventura. On June 17, 1955 he married Eileen Hutchison at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City. They made their home in Mason City where they raised their family. Hank worked for numerous plumbers before starting his own business, Hank's Plumbing, which he owned and operated until his retirement in 1996. Hank was active in his community volunteering at Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, Music Man Square and delivering Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed his family, tending to his flowers, tinkering in his shop and watching old westerns, especially John Wayne movies. Hank was also an avid Packers and Hawkeye fan.