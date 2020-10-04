Henry “Hank” Steinwandt
(1935-2020)
MASON CITY - Henry “Hank” Steinwandt, 84, of Mason City passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City due to the COVID-19 virus.
A private family funeral service will be held 12:30 P.M., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Trinity Lutheran Church Facebook page. Burial will be at Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery. Major Erickson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank or the Trinity Lutheran Church Building Fund.
Henry “Hank” Steinwandt, the son of Chris and Dorthea (Dotz) Steinwandt, was born November 23, 1935 in Belmond, Iowa. He attended school in Belmond and Ventura. On June 17, 1955 he married Eileen Hutchison at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City. They made their home in Mason City where they raised their family. Hank worked for numerous plumbers before starting his own business, Hank's Plumbing, which he owned and operated until his retirement in 1996. Hank was active in his community volunteering at Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, Music Man Square and delivering Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed his family, tending to his flowers, tinkering in his shop and watching old westerns, especially John Wayne movies. Hank was also an avid Packers and Hawkeye fan.
He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he served as a member of the God Squad, an usher, and was on the Board of Deacons. Hank belonged to the Plumbers Local 33 for many years.
Hank is survived by his wife of 65 years, Eileen of Mason City; four children, Teresa (Craig) MacDougall of Mason City, Steve (Mary) Steinwandt of Chicago, Illinois, Tammy (Melanie Muth) Steinwandt of Waukee, IA, and Karen (Mike) Steinwandt-Evans of Buckingham, IA; grandchildren, Amber (Gary) Turner , Christina (Marcia McNamara) Williams, Phillip (Stephanie) MacDougall , Gregory (Jayme) Bryant, Sarah (Preston) Mackay, Danielle Steinwandt, and Ryan (Danielle) Compton; eleven great grandchildren; sister, Marie Simmons; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and eleven brothers and sisters. MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME 641-423-0924 www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.