Henry Gremmer, the son of Eppo Sr. and Jenny (Pomp) Gremmer, was born November 5, 1919 on a farm north of Wesley. At the age of 16, the Gibson crime gang car ran out of gas. They took the Gremmer family hostage and stole the family car! While being engaged to Helen Mayland, Henry was drafted in 1942 into active duty. He served in the Pacific Invasion in World War II as a truck driver for the infantry. He was honorable discharged in October of 1945. On December 27, 1945 he married the love of his life, Helen. The couple lived and farmed in the Wesley and Woden areas. In 1988, they moved to their home in Britt. Henry enjoyed playing various card games and dominoes. He also enjoyed going to cards on Tuesdays with his card club. Henry loved all his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He was very proud that he continued to live at home at the age of 102. On Henry's 100th birthday, he was honored with a celebration with many family and friends. He cherished making many memories and taking photos. In 2009, Henry was chosen to be on an Honor Flight out of Mason City. He enjoyed it very much and was proud to be a veteran. In 2021, he was honored as the oldest living WW II veteran in Britt and was Grand Marshall of the Hobo Day parade.