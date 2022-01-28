Henry Gerald “Jerry” Schreiber

January 29, 1947-January 25, 2022

KANAWHA-Henry Gerald “Jerry” Schreiber, 74, of Kanawha passed away on January 25, 2022 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A celebration of life will be held on February 12, 2022 1-4 pm at the Kanawha Fire Station in Kanawha, IA.

Jerry was born on January 29, 1947 to Henry Lester and Mae Elizabeth (Ennen) Schreiber in Britt, IA. Jerry was the 4th of 7 children with 3 older sisters, Judy, Marge, and Gloria, and 3 younger brothers Richard, Ken, and Merlin. He was raised in the Britt and Kanawha area and graduated from Kanawha High School in 1965. He met the love of his life Mary Jo Parks while in high school and they were united in marriage July 30, 1966 at the United Methodist Church in Alexander, IA. Jerry served in the U.S. Army and completed a tour in Viet Nam. Jerry and Mary welcomed children Gerald Douglas and Lorrie Jo during his years of service. After his years of service Jerry and Mary returned to the North Iowa area and welcomed another child, Doreen (Dodi) Mae.

Jerry and Mary lived most of their married lives in Kanawha. He worked multiple jobs throughout his lifetime at Winnebago, Broshar Implement, Kiefer Built, and Johnson Trucking. He loved his side job of “junking” and helped many in Hancock and Wright Counties remove their metal to be recycled. In his later years, he loved spending his time drinking coffee with friends at various “coffee” places in Kanawha. He was a friendly and helpful guy. Many called him friend. His sense of humor and laugh will be remembered by all who knew him.

Jerry is survived by his wife Mary, Good Shepherd Health Center Mason City, IA, and daughters Lorrie Allen, Eagle Grove, IA, and Dodi Whipple, Kanawha, IA. His grandchildren Johnathan Schreiber (Anastasia), Big Springs, TX, Zachary Schreiber, San Antonio, TX, Brittany Allen (Cody Stoeker), Eagle Grove, IA, Brianna Strait (Jay), Fort Dodge, IA, Brooke Johnson (Philip), Eagle Grove, IA, Brody Allen, Eagle Grove, IA, Dane Whipple, Forest City, IA, Maxwell Whipple, Kanawha, IA, Payton Whipple, Kanawha, IA, and his 9 great grandchildren. His sister Marge (Terry) Kuebrick, Montrose, CO, brother Ken (Julie) Schreiber, Knierim, IA, brother in-law George Riekens, sister in-laws Elaine Schreiber, Garner, IA and Michele Schreiber, New Vienna, IA as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a special childhood friend, Ron (Candace) Fjetland, as their bond has remained throughout the years.

Jerry was preceded in death by son Gerald Douglas Schreiber, son in-law Bret Allen, granddaughter Kaylee Jo Schreiber, his parents Henry and Mae Schreiber, parents' in-law George and Dorothy Parks, sisters Judith Ritter and Gloria Riekens, brothers Richard Schreiber and Merlin Schreiber, brothers in-law James Ritter and John Parks.

