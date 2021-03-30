Henry Fisera

June 5, 1932-March 23, 2021

OSAGE-Henry Fisera, age 88 of Osage passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home after suffering several years from Alzheimer's. In keeping with Henry's wishes, there will be no services or visitation. At a later date, a private family burial will take place at the Osage Cemetery.

Henry was born June 5, 1932 to Anthony and Henrietta (Krams) Fisera in Berunice, Czechoslovakia. He attended school in Berunice and graduated from a technical college.

In 1951 Henry escaped from the communist country of Czechoslovakia to Germany. Then he joined the French Foreign Legion (1951-1952) serving in North Africa and Vietnam. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Germany. At this time, he enlisted in a special guard company unit attached to the US Army Occupation Forces (1952-1953). After 10 months he was honorably discharged allowing him to immigrate to Canada in 1953.