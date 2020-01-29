Henry Edward Thomas
You have free articles remaining.
August 13, 1947 - December 25, 2019
Henry Edward Thomas of Stillwater, MN passed away on Christmas Day 2019. Born August 13, 1947, Henry's early years were spent in Clear Lake, Iowa. Highly involved in Boy Scouts, he achieved Eagle Scout and Arrowman status. Henry was an Army Veteran and served in the Vietnam War. He has lived in Mankato, MN, Whitefish, MT, Bozeman, MT., and Stillwater, MN. He was married to Corliss (Corky) Hammond Thomas for 45.5 years. His work included Land Surveying, Auto Leasing and Sales at Lupient Oldsmobile, Coon Rapids Chrysler-Jeep, and White Bear Subaru until his retirement in 2016. A lover of the outdoors, Henry worked at REI in Bloomington to further enjoy hiking, biking, alpine and Nordic skiing and travel. He was preceded in death by his father Henry Warton Thomas, and mother, Greta Chappell Thomas of Clear Lake, Iowa. Henry is survived by his wife, Corky, their children - Henry (Ben) Thomas (Judy Spero); Esther Anne Rhoades (Jonathan), grandchildren Isaiah, Abiyah, Esrah Rhoades; his sister Mary Thomas Brindley (Robert), Father-in-Law Charles R. Hammond, as well as many in-laws, nephews, nieces and friends.
Henry's Celebration of Life Service has been set for Saturday, February 1 at 2:00 PM with Visitation beginning at 1:00. Rockpoint Church, 5825 Kelvin Ave., Lake Elmo, MN 55042. Memorials can be sent to this address if so desired.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.