Henry Edward Thomas of Stillwater, MN passed away on Christmas Day 2019. Born August 13, 1947, Henry's early years were spent in Clear Lake, Iowa. Highly involved in Boy Scouts, he achieved Eagle Scout and Arrowman status. Henry was an Army Veteran and served in the Vietnam War. He has lived in Mankato, MN, Whitefish, MT, Bozeman, MT., and Stillwater, MN. He was married to Corliss (Corky) Hammond Thomas for 45.5 years. His work included Land Surveying, Auto Leasing and Sales at Lupient Oldsmobile, Coon Rapids Chrysler-Jeep, and White Bear Subaru until his retirement in 2016. A lover of the outdoors, Henry worked at REI in Bloomington to further enjoy hiking, biking, alpine and Nordic skiing and travel. He was preceded in death by his father Henry Warton Thomas, and mother, Greta Chappell Thomas of Clear Lake, Iowa. Henry is survived by his wife, Corky, their children - Henry (Ben) Thomas (Judy Spero); Esther Anne Rhoades (Jonathan), grandchildren Isaiah, Abiyah, Esrah Rhoades; his sister Mary Thomas Brindley (Robert), Father-in-Law Charles R. Hammond, as well as many in-laws, nephews, nieces and friends.