Helga Ann Borgman

Her family moved to Pella, IA when she was a preschooler. She attended grade and high school there and graduated in 1954. Subsequently she enrolled at Central College receiving her teaching certificate in Elementary Education. After college she taught 6th grade in Emmetsburg and West Liberty.

On August 15, 1958, she was united in marriage to Robert L. Borgman, and to that union three children were born: Elizabeth Ann, Marc Robert and Sarah Kathryn. They lived in West Liberty, Iowa City, Honolulu, HI and Fort Dix, NJ, before moving to Clear Lake in 1965.

Ann was very active in the community as a volunteer including serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission for six years, where she served as chairperson for five years. She was a past member of Crescent Club and PEO Chapter LE. While president of PEO, she was instrumental in founding the PEO Scholarship. She was also a member of First Congregational Church where she was a Sunday school teacher, deacon, trustee and church treasurer.

Ann was a loving devoted wife and mother. She was a voracious reader, gourmet cook and had a keen interest in local, state, national and international issues. Theater was one of her favorite activities. She and Bob had season tickets to the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis for many years.