 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Helene Bachellor

  • 0
Helene Bachellor

Helene Ethel Bachellor

August 7, 2022

CLEAR LAKE, Helene Ethel Bachellor, 85, died Sunday August 7, 2022 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City, Iowa

A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428, with Mark Doebel officiating.

A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, August 17th 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.

In lieu of flowers memorials may directed to Laura R. Bachellor, 1516 South Carolina Ave. Mason City, Iowa 50401; in Helene's memory.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428 641-357-2193, www.colonialchapels.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Summer hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News