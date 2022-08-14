Helene Bachellor

Helene Ethel Bachellor
August 7, 2022
CLEAR LAKE, Helene Ethel Bachellor, 85, died Sunday August 7, 2022 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City, Iowa
A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428, with Mark Doebel officiating.
A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, August 17th 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.
In lieu of flowers memorials may directed to Laura R. Bachellor, 1516 South Carolina Ave. Mason City, Iowa 50401; in Helene's memory.
