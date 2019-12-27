Helen Rule

May 18, 1939 - December 21, 2019

West Des Moines - Funeral services for Helen Rule, 80, of West Des Moines, will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019, at New Hope Assembly of God Church in Urbandale, Iowa with Pastor Jeff Hill presiding. Interment will be at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Swaledale at 3:00 p.m., Saturday.

Visitation will be 1 hour before the service at the church.

Helen Elaine Rule was born May 18, 1939, in Minneapolis, Minnesota a daughter of Harry W. and Emma (Bornholdt) Moberg, and passed away December 21, 2019 at the Pella Comfort Hospice Home in Pella, Iowa.

After high school, Helen graduated from Hamline University in St. Paul and began her nursing career at Park Hospital in Mason City, Iowa. She later became the Director of Nursing at Mercy Hospital in Mason City.

On July 20, 1963 Helen was united in marriage with Jimmy Rule at St. Paul. They made their home on the farm near Nora Springs, Iowa and she stayed home to raise their two children and help on the farm. She later worked as Director of Nursing at the Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake and as a Nurse Consultant for ABCM Corporation at Nursing Homes throughout the state.