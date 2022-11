Helen Rebecca Peterson

October 29, 2022

Helen Rebecca Peterson, 99, formerly of Garner and Clear Lake, IA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday October 29, 2022, at the IOOF Home, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be held from 9:00am to 11:00am on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N, Clear Lake, IA.

A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00am Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N, Clear Lake, IA. The Graveside service will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 N Ave Clear Lake 641-357-2193 ColonialChapels.com