May 1, 1918 - May 26, 2020

BRITT - Helen Reardon, 102, longtime resident of Mason City, passed away May 26, 2020 at the Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa. Private graveside services were held at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 100 North 6th St, Minneapolis, MN 55403. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Helen was born on May 1, 1918 to parents Frank and Rosa (Pommer) Decker in Mason City, Iowa, the year of Spanish Flu Pandemic; she passed away peacefully during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Helen attended Mason City High School, and on January 2, 1937 she was united into marriage to Richard Reardon at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mason City. To this union, five children were born.

Helen was self-employed, doing various jobs throughout her lifetime. She resided in Mason City until she was 97 years old; she lived in Britt at the Westview Care Center for the remainder of her life.

Helen loved collecting and selling antiques, playing bingo and reading. Her passion was rummage sales and she also thoroughly enjoyed card playing with her friends and family. She was known for always having a good time, and you would always see a smile on her face. She will be deeply missed.