Helen Mason

August 24, 1928-July 13, 2022

MASON CITY-Helen Mason, 93, of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Virginia Gay Nursing Home in Vinton.

A Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, July 23, at First United Methodist Church, 119 S. Georgia Ave., Mason City. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until 11 at the church on Saturday.

The only child of Gilbert and Annie (Felland) Rollefson, Helen was born August 24, 1928. She grew up in Mason City and attended Mason City High School, graduating in 1946.

While attending Upper Iowa University, Earl Mason returned to Mason City for the summer where he met Helen. The couple quickly became neighborhood sweethearts and were united in marriage at Trinity Lutheran Church in 1951.

In 1953 the young couple moved to Baltimore while Earl served in the United States Army. Following his discharge the family returned to Iowa.

Helen and Earl were the parents of two sons, Greg and Rod. For many years Helen stayed home and tended to the children and the home. In her son's early years Helen sewed all of their clothing. She and Earl eventually purchased a property in Waverly and converted the building into apartments. They managed those apartments for many years before moving to Keller, TX.

Eventually Earl and Helen returned to Mason City and opened a mortgage company which they owned and operated until their retirement. Helen served as the bookkeeper and secretary. Throughout the years the family worked and lived in Plymouth/Bennett, Mason City, Forest City, Northwood, Eldora, Dysart, Toledo-Tama, Springville, Waverly, and Keller, TX.

Helen was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Mason City and organized many clothing drives on behalf the church over the years.

Helen is survived by her son, Greg Mason, Garrison, IA; brother in law, Bob Mason; her extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl; son, Rod Mason; and grandson, Chris Mason.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com