Helen Marie Goplerud
July 25, 1927-December 24, 2020
Helen Marie Goplerud, 93, of Charles City, died Thursday, December 24, 2020 at her home.
Graveside interment will be in the Osage Cemetery in the spring. Further information on date and time will be provided later. Memorials may be made to St John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City, the Charles City Public Library, or the Charles City Senior Center.
Helen was born on July 25, 1927 in Strum, WI, the daughter of Oscar and Lorenza “Skoug” Nysven. She graduated from Strum High School and then Luther College in Decorah. Elling Decker and she were united in marriage on June 10, 1951 in Strum, WI. She was a secretary for the Lutheran Social Services, St John's church, White Farm, and Salsbury Laboratories. Helen loved watching sports on television. She was an avid Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings fan, as well as college basketball. She and Elling were avid travelers, which she continued after his death in 2008. She also was a voracious reader and enjoyed all types of authors. She loved meals at the Senior Center and playing pool and cards. She was a member of the Sons of Norway, and very active at St. John's for over 40 years.
Surviving Helen are her three children: Gregg, of Cedar Falls; Brad and his wife Donna, of Elgin, IL; and Becky and her husband Rick, of Rock Springs, WY; one brother Jerry Nysven; three grandchildren Matt, Amy, and Katie; and two great grandsons, Kason and Jaxon.
Preceding Helen in death were her parents, husband Elling on January 11, 2008 and one brother Leonard.
Fullerton Hage Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 401 Blunt Street, Charles City, IA. (641) 228-4211. www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook: Fullerton Funeral Home
