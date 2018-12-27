Helen Lamont Pergakis
June 17, 1926 - December 18, 2018
Helen Lamont Pergakis, age 92, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at Good Shepherd Health Care in Mason City, IA.
She was a multi-talented lady, who loved to sew clothes, reupholster furniture, make draperies, bake Greek pastries, make gourmet desserts and meals, decorate her home, and entertain large groups. She was a devoted member of her churches, belonging to the Philoptochos Society and Daughters of Penelope. Her greatest joy was being surrounded by her family and friends.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Antonios and Maria Malaktaris, sisters, Bessie Halloran (Robert), Ethel Despenas (Alex), Stella Rickoff (William), her first husband Peter Lamont, her second husband, Andrew Pergakis and her beloved dogs, Poco and Taiki.
Left to cherish her memory are her 4 children, Jeanne Jacobson (Gerald), Maria Marshall (Gary), James Lamont (Sandra), Kathie Strenge (Gary); 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; siblings George Malaktaris (Georgia), Arita Travlos, Philo Hettinger (Jim); her special nieces, Kalliope Eaton and Cassie Turk; a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 28, 4-6 PM with Trisagion service at 6 PM at Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel, W 50th St and Vernon Ave at Hwy 100, Edina. Funeral service 11 AM, Saturday, December 29 with visitation beginning at 10 AM at St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church, 3450 Irving Ave S, Minneapolis. Interment Lakewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church, Minneapolis or Transfiguation Greek Orthodox Church, Mason City.
www.Washburn-McReavy.com. Edina Chapel 952-920-3996
