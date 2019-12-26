Helen L. Roths

Following the birth of her youngest daughter, Beth, Helen returned to complete her education at NIACC in Mason City, where she received her CNA. She then was employed for many years at the Concord Care Center. Helen truly was a life long care giver, always giving unselfishly of herself in the care of relatives and friends when the needs arose, raising and nurturing her children and doting and loving her grand and great grandkids. Helen enjoyed anything that involved time spent with her family and friends. She enjoyed outings with friends to the beauty shop, dining out, and shopping. Helen had also enjoyed many years of friendship with Richard Finders.