Helen L. (Baker) Klein

Helen L. (Baker) Grattidge Klein

June 25, 1929 - October 4, 2020

Helen Louise Klein age 91, Ozark, Missouri passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. Helen was born June 25, 1929 in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Myron and Olive (Crouch) Baker. She was one of six children. She married Dick Grattidge in Clear Lake and they had six children together. She later married Ken Klein, Des Moines, IA.

Helen was an excellent seamstress and made much of the clothing for her growing family. She turned this into a love of quilting and, over the years, gave friends and family many treasured wall hangings and Christmas ornaments. Helen and Ken moved to the Minneapolis area, and then to the North Shore, where they built a Holiday Inn Express in Lutzen, Minnesota. Guests loved the lobby area, decorated with an array of her beautiful quilts to match the seasons.