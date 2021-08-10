Helen Kay Taets
October 18, 1934-August 7, 2021
OSAGE-Helen Kay Taets, age 86, of Osage, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Apple Valley Assisted Living in Osage.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the church.
Kay was born in Austin, Minnesota on October 18, 1934, to Edward Tracy and Helen (Erdman) Tracy. She graduated from Austin High School in 1952. She worked in Chicago and Austin until she married George Taets on July 7, 1956. They moved to a farm west of Osage where they raised six children. They lived on the farm until 1995. Kay was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Osage.
Kay had a love for her family, her God and sweets. She was so proud of her children and their spouses, her grandchildren and meeting her great grandchildren. Kay taught her family the value of hard work, respect others, love unconditionally and go to church. Kay had a strong faith and enjoyed her church. She was quoted as saying “Go to church ….and not just when things are bad”. Kay was a proud family farmer with her husband, George. She was a fabulous cook and prepared many feasts for the farmhands.
Kay is survived by her children, Mike (Kim) Taets of Basalt, CO, Mary (Todd) Edgar of Inver Grove Heights, MN, John (Doris) Taets of Fort Dodge, Joe (Julie) Taets of Singapore, and Jeff (Londa) Taets of Grand Junction, CO; fourteen grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and brother, Jerry Tracy of Mesa, AZ.
He was preceded in death by her husband George; her son, Mell A. Taets in 2012; her parents and brother, Robert Tracy.
Champion Funeral Home 641-732-3706
