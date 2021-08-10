Helen Kay Taets

October 18, 1934-August 7, 2021

OSAGE-Helen Kay Taets, age 86, of Osage, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Apple Valley Assisted Living in Osage.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the church.

Kay was born in Austin, Minnesota on October 18, 1934, to Edward Tracy and Helen (Erdman) Tracy. She graduated from Austin High School in 1952. She worked in Chicago and Austin until she married George Taets on July 7, 1956. They moved to a farm west of Osage where they raised six children. They lived on the farm until 1995. Kay was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Osage.