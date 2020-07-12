× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helen J. Dory Welsh-Root

(1926 - 2020)

MASON CITY — Helen J. Dory Welsh-Root was born on January 20, 1926 in Watertown, South Dakota, the only child born to parents Harvey and Lillian Dory. She passed away at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City on July 7,2020. A family committal service was held July 10 in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

She attended school in Watertown before moving to Mason City in her junior year graduating in the class of 1943. Helen attended St. Olaf College and graduated from Hamilton Business College. She worked for Red Cross and then the Area Education Agency as secretary and receptionist, retiring in 1988 after 21 years.

On September 28, 1947 Helen was united in marriage to Richard Welsh. They made their home in Mason City and had two children, Vicki and Stephen. For many years they had a cabin in Waterville, Minnesota, where they enjoyed boating and snowmobiling and made many treasured friendships. Richard passed away July 1, 1994. On June 1, 1996 she married Rev. Leonard Root. Together they enjoyed taking cruises and a trip to Italy. Leonard passed away on July 25, 2015.