Helen J. Dory Welsh-Root
(1926 - 2020)
MASON CITY — Helen J. Dory Welsh-Root was born on January 20, 1926 in Watertown, South Dakota, the only child born to parents Harvey and Lillian Dory. She passed away at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City on July 7,2020. A family committal service was held July 10 in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.
She attended school in Watertown before moving to Mason City in her junior year graduating in the class of 1943. Helen attended St. Olaf College and graduated from Hamilton Business College. She worked for Red Cross and then the Area Education Agency as secretary and receptionist, retiring in 1988 after 21 years.
On September 28, 1947 Helen was united in marriage to Richard Welsh. They made their home in Mason City and had two children, Vicki and Stephen. For many years they had a cabin in Waterville, Minnesota, where they enjoyed boating and snowmobiling and made many treasured friendships. Richard passed away July 1, 1994. On June 1, 1996 she married Rev. Leonard Root. Together they enjoyed taking cruises and a trip to Italy. Leonard passed away on July 25, 2015.
Helen loved her friends dearly whether in her many clubs, activities, or her favorite game of MahJong. She was a great cook and baker, writing a cookbook for family and friends, her favorite recipe usually contained something chocolate.
We were blessed to have so many wonderful years with her and will miss her dearly.
Greeting her in heaven are her parents, husbands Richard and Leonard and her precious cat, Spooky.
Survivors include; Vicki (Larry) Eden, Lake Mills, Dr. Stephen (Ann) Welsh, Manly, grandchildren: Brent (Alison) Eden, Brian (Mary) Eden and Mark (Chris) Eden, Kevin (Amber) Welsh, Dan (Holly) Welsh, Matthew (Jenn) Welsh, and Katie (Matt) Kruger, and 7 great grandchildren. Stepchildren Cherry (Dave) Shogren, Paul (Bill) Bowlus Root, 2 step grandchildren and 5 step great grandchildren.
Our deep appreciation to all family and friends who were able to stop by for a visit, give a call, send a card or keep her in your thoughts and prayers. Thanks also to her care givers who provided her with great care.
Her loving spirit lives on within her family.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
