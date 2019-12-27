Helen J. Brunes
April 11, 1931 - December 18, 2019
BELMOND - Helen J. Brunes, 88, of Belmond, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Belle Haven Assisted Living in Belmond.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond. Burial will take place at the Amsterdam Cemetery in Goodell.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday.
Helen Joretta, daughter of James and Marie (Freerksen) Shelton, was born on April 11, 1931 at home in Hancock county. Helen grew up in and attended school in Kanawha. She graduated in 1948. Helen worked at her mother's café, The Coffee Shop, and was confirmed in Kanawha Methodist Church.
On June 20, 1948, Helen was united in marriage to Stanton Brunes at her parents' home in Kanawha. Stan and Helen raised their three sons and lived on the Brunes family farm for 57 years before moving to Belmond in 2005.
Helen enjoyed crossword puzzles, quilting and sewing, embroidery, and reading. Family was most important to her. She loved spending time with all of her grandchildren.
Helen is survived by her three sons Steven (LuAnn) Brunes of Belmond, Don (Christine) Brunes of Groton, SD, and Kevin (Suzan) Brunes of Mason City; five grandchildren Adam (Wendy) Brunes, Amber Crouch, Logan Brunes, Kristine (Heath) Anderson, and Jesse Brunes; eight great-grandchildren Lenna, Haven, Cooper, and Sadie Brunes, Christine and Ashley Crouch, and Levi and Lucy Anderson; brother James Shelton of Clear Lake; and numerous other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by parents; husband Stan in 2017; and four sisters Dorothy Westin, Marjorie Clark, Carole Taylor, and Lois Adreon.
Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421. 641-444-3248. www.ewingfh.com
