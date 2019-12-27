Helen J. Brunes

April 11, 1931 - December 18, 2019

BELMOND - Helen J. Brunes, 88, of Belmond, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Belle Haven Assisted Living in Belmond.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond. Burial will take place at the Amsterdam Cemetery in Goodell.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Helen Joretta, daughter of James and Marie (Freerksen) Shelton, was born on April 11, 1931 at home in Hancock county. Helen grew up in and attended school in Kanawha. She graduated in 1948. Helen worked at her mother's café, The Coffee Shop, and was confirmed in Kanawha Methodist Church.

On June 20, 1948, Helen was united in marriage to Stanton Brunes at her parents' home in Kanawha. Stan and Helen raised their three sons and lived on the Brunes family farm for 57 years before moving to Belmond in 2005.