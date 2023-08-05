Helen was an amazing woman who lived a long and fulfilling life and exhibited gratitude and grace to the end. Helen was born to Rose and Lyle Moorehead on a farmstead outside of Dougherty, Iowa with four sisters and one brother. Helen attended schools in Dougherty and Rockwell, Iowa and graduated from St. Joseph's in Mason City, Iowa. After graduation, Helen rented a room in Mason City and began working as a nursing assistant at Mercy Hospital with plans of becoming a Registered Nurse. Through a mishap of events, Helen never received the invitation to join the nursing program at Mercy and subsequently went on a different career path.

She married Dean Huff on June 13, 1948 and started a life on the farm and raising kids. To this marriage were born four children, Steven (Roxanne) Huff of Annandale, MN, Deanna Hammond (Stephen Ayers) of Farmington, MN, Dixie (Phil) Ecklund of Iowa City, IA, and Scot (Cheryl) Huff of Colorado Springs, CO. Helen was always a master at flipping houses which started on the farm with turning a 1920s farmhouse into a "mid-century modern" showplace. Dean and Helen moved to Mason City, Iowa in 1972 and Helen learned to golf and remodeled their home on Lake Cona Toma. In 1973, Helen decided to rekindle her dream to become a Registered Nurse and went back to school at NIACC, graduating with honors from the nursing program. She then worked for several years as an Operating Room nurse at Mercy Hospital in Mason City. In 1977, Helen designed and oversaw the building of their new home in Asbury. In 1982, Helen decided to change her career path and she and Dean purchased Larsen's China and Gifts in Mason City. Helen very much enjoyed working with the customers and traveling to trade shows to find new wonders to display in the store. In 1987, Helen moved to Naples, Florida and spent several years working in nursing, retail and real estate and later moved to Mt. Dora where Helen became pretty darn good at her golf game. In 2008, Dean and Helen returned to Iowa and spent several years living in Iowa City. Helen's later years were spent surrounded by family, enjoying family events, hugging grandbabies, and eventually moving to live with her daughter in Minnesota. Throughout all of the years, Helen was present, supportive, and interested in the successes and challenges of her four children and their partners, nine grandchildren and their partners, and 15 great grandchildren.