Helen Hartwell Crowell

Helen was the 5th of 8 children born to Percy & Charlotte Hartwell. Shortly after her birth, they left their farm & moved to Nora Springs, Iowa where her father established a successful trucking business. With a population of 1500, the Main street consisted of a butcher shop, post office where movies played upstairs, churches & a bar. The excitement was an A & W drive in restaurant & once a year tented roller skating rink. It was a happy life!

After graduating high school where she was a cheerleader & played basketball as a guard, she went to Hamilton Business College in Mason City graduating in 1941. Shortly after business school, Helen was chosen to participate in a project that became a landmark in the history of the world: The Manhattan Project, which developed the atom bomb. The workers in each segment of the project knew only their own group objectives. None of the workers were informed of the overall purpose of the project. In fact, nobody below foreman, even knew what the group next door was doing. She had top Secret clearance & was hired to work with metallurgist, Mr.Harley Wilheim & nuclear chemist, Dr. Frank Spedding. It was probably the largest project that was ever attempted under such secrecy. On October 12, 1945, Helen & the others in her group, were presented the Army-Navy "E" for Excellence pin by lieutenant Leslie Groves.