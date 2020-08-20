Helen G. Wilhelm
(1930-2020)
BELMOND - Helen G. Wilhelm, 90, of Belmond, IA, died, Sunday, August 16, 2020, with her children at her side at the Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond. The family will host an opportunity to visit, reflect and celebrate Helen's memory from 3-4 PM Sunday, August 23, 2020, in the Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 304 3rd Avenue Northeast, Belmond. There will be a private funeral service and burial beside here husband Dennis at the Norway Township Cemetery, followed by public fellowship opportunity. Those wishing to express their sympathies through a memorial in Helen's name may wish to consider Trinity Lutheran Church, the Belmond Ambulance, to The family, or to the donor's choice.
Helen Geraldine Jotten, the daughter of Harlan and Gladys (Amosson) Jotten was born March 6, 1930, at her parents home in Wright County, near Holmes, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith. She attended country school and then graduated from Renwick High School. Helen participated in girls basketball, Kitten ball, and played saxophone.
Following high school she attended Iowa State Teacher's College, Cedar Falls, IA. Helen then taught in the Humboldt, Iowa school system for a time.
On August 22, 1950, she married Dennis Wilhelm. Their union was blessed with a daughter Pam and son Greg. Helen continued to teach school following the couple's marriage until Dennis returned from the military service.
Upon Dennis return to civilian life, he and Helen settled on a farm near Belmond, Iowa, where they raised their children and on the farm they truly were truly a team. In addition to being a loving, nurturing, and devoted wife and mother, she was very active in all aspects of the farming operations alongside Dennis raising livestock and running machinery.
Helen made sure that her children were active in church. She was very supportive of their various activities and endeavors. She and Dennis always believed it was important for them to experience all that life in the greater world had to offer. Pam and Greg reflect fondly on their annual family vacations and the wonderful memories they created. Many of the trips would include extended family and close friends.
Helen was a a member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 1953 and was involved in Ladies' Circle, helped with funeral luncheons, and other activities. She was a long time member of Progress Club, Kensington Club, the Belmond Hospital Auxiliary Senior Cards and Bingo.
She was an excellent baker and was know for her delicious, mouth-watering Kringla and other treats. She loved her flowers and enjoyed watching sports.
Dennis passed away in 1997 and Helen continued to live on the farm for 6 years before moving to her current home in Belmond. In her years of widowhood, Helen looked forward to senior bus trips, dining out and other outings with her many friends. She relished the role of being a grandmother and great grandmother. She looked forward to following and keeping up on the lives of her children and grandchildren and always looked forward to a time of visiting. She truly was a lady whose life focused was on the foundation of Faith, Family and Friends.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dennis, and infant daughter Paula, and her sister Marvel Lester.
Her memory will be cherished by her surviving daughter Pam (David) Hellige, Beatrice, Nebraska; and her son Greg Wilhelm ( DeAnn Crafton) companion Goodell, IA; her grandchildren: Dan (Ashley) Hellige, Eagle, Nebraska, and their son William and Jason Hellige (Sarah Rinne) companion, Filley, Nebraska and Alyssa Wilhelm ( Kyle Peterson) companion, West Des Moines, IA, and Alyssa's son Wilhelm "Will" Mayhew, Kansas City, MO, Kelly (Alaleh) Wilhelm and their daughter Inara, River Falls, WI; and Joel Wilhelm, Goodell, IA. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, along with numerous members of Dennis's family.
Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewfuneralhomeandfloral.com, 641-444-4474.
