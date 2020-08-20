Helen G. Wilhelm

Upon Dennis return to civilian life, he and Helen settled on a farm near Belmond, Iowa, where they raised their children and on the farm they truly were truly a team. In addition to being a loving, nurturing, and devoted wife and mother, she was very active in all aspects of the farming operations alongside Dennis raising livestock and running machinery.

Helen made sure that her children were active in church. She was very supportive of their various activities and endeavors. She and Dennis always believed it was important for them to experience all that life in the greater world had to offer. Pam and Greg reflect fondly on their annual family vacations and the wonderful memories they created. Many of the trips would include extended family and close friends.

Helen was a a member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 1953 and was involved in Ladies' Circle, helped with funeral luncheons, and other activities. She was a long time member of Progress Club, Kensington Club, the Belmond Hospital Auxiliary Senior Cards and Bingo.

She was an excellent baker and was know for her delicious, mouth-watering Kringla and other treats. She loved her flowers and enjoyed watching sports.