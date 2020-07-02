Helen F. Ebaugh

Helen worked in retail stores from the time she was in high school starting at SS Kresge Dollar Store downtown Mason City and many others until she retired. One of the businesses that she really enjoyed was at Sam Raizes Department Store where she was employed for several years in the men's clothing department. She truly loved the retail environment and even in her last days talked about what a joy her years of working in the public. Her retail experience in sales and management expanded to over 45 years. She also took a position of giving out samples for various vendors after her retirement. This gave her an opportunity to keep in contact with the many friends she had made over the years.