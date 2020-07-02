Helen F. Ebaugh
(1923-2020)
CLEAR LAKE - Helen Francis Ebaugh, 96, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of Helen's life will be at a later date. Burial will be at the Clear Lake cemetery. Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel of Clear Lake will be in charge of services.
Helen was born October 9, 1923 in Billings Montana to Thomas Carl and Nellie (Pitts) Harbeson. Helen was the oldest of 10 siblings. She married Elwin David “Bud” Ebaugh June 16, 1943 at the Methodist Church in Clear Lake.
Helen worked in retail stores from the time she was in high school starting at SS Kresge Dollar Store downtown Mason City and many others until she retired. One of the businesses that she really enjoyed was at Sam Raizes Department Store where she was employed for several years in the men's clothing department. She truly loved the retail environment and even in her last days talked about what a joy her years of working in the public. Her retail experience in sales and management expanded to over 45 years. She also took a position of giving out samples for various vendors after her retirement. This gave her an opportunity to keep in contact with the many friends she had made over the years.
Helen was very sociable and enjoyed being around others. She especially loved dancing and enjoyed the Surf ballroom. She attended the Buddy Holly event several times.
Helen is survived by her two sons: David (Vickie) Ebaugh, of Wadena, MN; Thomas (Melinda) Ebaugh, of Sioux Falls, SD; six grandsons; David, Jason, Nathan, Matthew Ebaugh, and James, Jesse Boyda; one granddaughter Miranda Doss and six great grandchildren; three siblings, brothers Donald Harberson, James Harbeson, and sister, Patricia Boster. As well as numerous friends and extended family members.
Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Elwin “Bud” Ebaugh, parents, Thomas and Nellie Harbeson; Brothers, Thomas Harbeson, Edward Harbeson, and Rollie Harbeson; Sisters, Thelma Harbeson, Gladys Tibbits, and Geraldine Bohl.
