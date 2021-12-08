Helen A. Rasmus

December 22, 1927-December 5, 2021

GARNER-Helen A. Rasmus, 93, of Garner died Sunday, December 5, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, December 10, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner. Inurnment will be held in the spring of 2022 at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Helen Ann Rasmus, the daughter of William and Lydia (Riegelman) Whipple, was born December 22, 1927 in Oronoco, MN. She attended the rural schools near Oronoco. At the age of 15, she moved to Mason City and graduated from Mason City High School in 1945. On June 23, 1951 she was married to Warren Rasmus at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City. They lived on the Rasmus family farm north of Garner where they farmed and raised their three children. In 1993 they retired and moved into Garner. Helen enjoyed sewing, quilting, bowling, puzzles, dominoes and playing cards. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Minnesota Twins fan.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Garner, United Methodist Women and North Garner Community Club.

Helen is survived by her children, Denny (Darlene) Rasmus of Algona, Ron (Kimberly) Rasmus of Garner and Ellen (Dean) Franzen of New Hampton; grandchildren, Jennifer (Ryan) Amble, Jeremy Rasmus, Dustin Rasmus (special friend, Lauren Parker), Melanie Steffens, Andrew Rasmus, Andrea Rasmus, Ben, Rasmus, Caytlynn Rasmus, Michelle King (fiancé, A.J. Flora), Chris (Crystal) Nixt, Andrew (Holly) Nixt, Brooke Nott and Amy (Charles) Metzger; nine great grandchildren; two sisters, Betty (Jim) Woodfork of Byron, MN and Delores Moser of Kalkaska, MI; a sister-in-law, Adeline (Helmut) Kolb of Milwaukee, WI; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Warren in 2003; a sister, Altha George; and brothers, Dewey, Virgil, Chester and Francis Whipple.