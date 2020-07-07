Helen A. Meester

During her lifetime, Helen was active in many organizations. She was a Girl Scout leader, a den mother for Cub Scouts, served as president of her church guild, treasurer of the National Reading Association, Vice President of the Tuberculosis Association, and served as secretary for the American College of Health Care Administrators. She was also very active in the American Businesswomen's Association. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Catholic Daughters of America, and ABWA. She was also a member of St. Mary's Church in Ashton, Iowa.

Helen and Harold spent their lives together in Clear Lake, Mason City, and Davenport before retiring and moving to Ashton in 1985. She spent her winters in Mesa, Arizona making many special friends. Helen traveled extensively with her family throughout the years. She moved to Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque in 2012 at the age of 94 and resided there until her death.

Helen thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her lifelong friends and her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were an integral part of her life. She never met a child she didn't love and with whom she had a playful and respectful interaction. A high point of her day was a ritual she shared with her beloved husband Harold…a shot of Crown Royal straight up! A tradition she carried on up until a few days before her death. Here's to you Mom…we all love and will miss you!