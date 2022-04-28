Helen A. Church

June 9, 1926-April 25, 2022

STACYVILLE-Helen A. (Simon) Church, age 95, of Stacyville, Iowa, passed away Monday, April 25th, 2022, at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home in Stacyville.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville, with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be in Visitation Cemetery in Stacyville. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 29 at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville.

Helen was born June 9, 1926, in Stacyville, IA, to Joseph and Christina (Halfman) Simon. She was a graduate of Visitation High School. On June 17, 1948, Helen married Charles (Chuck) Church at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville. To this union, five children were born. Helen and Chuck farmed near Osage, Iowa. Upon retiring from farming, they relocated to Stacyville.

Helen was a member of the Christian Mothers, the Legion Auxiliary, and Visitation Church Choir. Helen loved to quilt, cross stitch, and sew and belonged to the Thread Clippers quilting club. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards, birdwatching, and cheering on the Minnesota Twins and Iowa Hawkeyes. She had a witty sense of humor, always had a quick comeback, and often had a funny joke to share. Helen will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Helen is survived by her children, Dennis (special friend, Renee) Church of Bonita Springs, Florida, Dave (Arlene) Church of Stacyville, Dean (Liana) Church of Osage, Karen Church of St. Ansgar, and Mary (Steve) Wilder of Otranto. 11 grandchildren, Brad (Katie) Church, Brandi (Aron) Brake, Brittany (Jeff) Myhre, Josh (Nichoel) Church, Sarah (Brian) Wagner, Elizabeth (Erik) Mullenbach, Timothy (Tasha) Church, Daniel (fiance, Melissa) Church, Thomas Church, Lucas Wilder, Tamra (Adam) Shook. 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Arlene Hartnell of Sun City, AZ, and Jean Blake of Austin, MN. Sisters-in-law, Lou Ann Simon and Charlotta Simon, both of St. Ansgar and Darlene Simon, of Waterloo, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck in 2000; parents, Joseph and Christina; grandson, Philip Church; infant great-granddaughter, Bella K. Mullenbach; sisters, Kathryn Simon and Marian Leonitis; brothers, Laverne, Marvin, Wilbur and Kenneth Simon; brothers-in-law, Stan Leonitis, Bob Hartnell, Adrian Blake, Roland (Bub) Church and Glen Hickey; and sisters-in-law, Millie Simon, Vera Hickey, and Bonnie Church; nephews, Tom Ethan, Russell Simon, Terry Simon, and Michael Simon; nieces, Vicky Braaten, Sandy Newton, Linda Church, and many friends.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, Osage, 641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com