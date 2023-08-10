PHOENIX, AZ - Heather Lea Stern (Pearce), 51, passed away of Cervical Cancer, surrounded by her loving family and under Hospice Care. She was born and raised by her parents, Walter and Melody (Wentworth) Pearce in Mason City. She was a 1990 graduate of Mason City High School, attended Drake Univ., and then moved to Boston, MA, where she met and married Sudip Chakraborty.

From this union, her beloved daughter, Sharmila Rose, was born. After a divorce, Heather and Sharmila moved to Arizona. In the last chapter of Heather's life, she met the love of her life, William (Will) Stern. Cancer did not deter their desire to become husband and wife, so they married on January 21, 2023, and Will continued his unconditional love and care for Heather, until her passing. Even though their married time was brief, they still had happy memories to look back on from when they first met in 2019. Heather and her daughter, Sharmila, had that special bond that they both treasured and worked at for many years.