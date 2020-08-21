Hazel Skatter

Her love for the Lord, family and friends were very important to Hazel. She particularly loved it when her grandchildren and great grandchildren would come to her home. She was even-tempered, very generous, and extremely “Tech Savy” with Social Media and enjoyed communicating with everyone with email, instant messaging and FaceBook.

She was a member of Ladies Aid and Circle at North Prairie Lutheran and Salem Lutheran Churches. She enjoyed taking bus trips, reading, playing cards, bunco, and watching the Minnesota Twins. In her later years she was an avid supporter of the Lake Mills Senior Center and was an officer on the Board and delivered Meals on Wheels.

Hazel is survived by her children, Manford (Cathy) Skatter of Joice, IA; Barbara (Raimund) Vaughn of Gilbert, AZ; Loren (Sandy) Skatter of Lake Mills, IA; grandchildren, Kelly (Jeff) Estes, Georgetown, TX; Jessica (Brian) Smith, Laveen, AZ; Traci (Michael) Strathman, Randolph, NE; John (Amanda) Skatter, Windsor Heights, IA; Pamela (Jason) Westman, Mankato, MN; Daniel Skatter, West Des Moines, IA; six great-grandchildren; along with numerous extended relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her only sibling Forrest Oyer, her parents, her husband Obert, his parents, son-in-law Ronald Thompson and great grandson Anthony Strathman.

