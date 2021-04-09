Hazel Louise Supalla Chuck
December 27, 1921 - April 4, 2021
MASON CITY - Hazel Louise Supalla Chuck, 99, was called to eternal rest on April 4, 2021.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Epiphany Parish – Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 North Adams Ave, with Rev. Josh Link officiating. Services will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Masks will be required. Interment will be held in the St. Joseph Cemetery, East Pleasant Plain, IA.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Hazel was born to Anthony and Emma Fritz Supalla on December 27, 1921. She married Edward M. Chuck on August 6, 1941, and they enjoyed three daughters: Cherrelyn, Gwendolyn, and Marcellyn.
Teaching was a longtime dream of Hazel's. She started college to realize that dream in 1952 and started her teaching career in 1954 in Zion, Iowa. She enjoyed teaching in the Rockwell, Iowa schools from 1956-1958. In 1959, she began teaching in Mason City and continued until she and Ed both retired in 1984. Hazel was honored as the outstanding female educator in 1978 by a Mason City YWCA committee. She traveled nationwide giving presentations for the Iowa and National Teachers of Mathematics Associations. Serving on the Iowa Public Broadcasting Network Committee for selection of educational programs was an interesting experience.
Hazel was an active partner with Ed. They enjoyed attending athletic contests, playing cards with friends, and dancing at the Surf. Since retirement, Hazel has been an active volunteer with associations that work to enhance the quality of life for her fellow citizens. She served on the Opportunity Village Board of Directors and was Co-Chair of Mercy Health Center/North Iowa Ambassadors. Iowa Governors appointed her to the Iowa Department of Elder Affairs where she served as president of the Commission and to the first Professional Teaching Practices Commission. She has served as Co-Chair of Iowa Aging and Disability Resource Center Work Group and Co-President of Iowa Retired School Personnel. Much time was given to AARP, Elderbridge Agency on Aging, Older Iowans Legislature, and RSVP. Her volunteerism was recognized statewide when she was inducted into the Governor's Volunteer Hall of Fame. Hazel also enjoyed her Alpha Delta Kappa sorority sisters.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Cherrelyn Chuck Casey of Longmont, Colorado and Gwendolyn Chuck Williams of Lakestde, MI; their spouses, Robert Williams and Gary Rehder; her grandsons, Lt. Col. (ret.) Michael Casey (USAF), Brian and Angie Williams and Bradley and Dana Williams, and great-grandsons Carter, AJ and Everett Williams. She will also be missed by one sister-in-law and her husband and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Her parents, her daughter, Marcellyn, and husband Ed preceded her in death. She and Ed had many wonderful friendships throughout the community. Each friendship is valued and cherished beyond words. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, love and support.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924,
