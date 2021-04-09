Hazel Louise Supalla Chuck

Hazel was an active partner with Ed. They enjoyed attending athletic contests, playing cards with friends, and dancing at the Surf. Since retirement, Hazel has been an active volunteer with associations that work to enhance the quality of life for her fellow citizens. She served on the Opportunity Village Board of Directors and was Co-Chair of Mercy Health Center/North Iowa Ambassadors. Iowa Governors appointed her to the Iowa Department of Elder Affairs where she served as president of the Commission and to the first Professional Teaching Practices Commission. She has served as Co-Chair of Iowa Aging and Disability Resource Center Work Group and Co-President of Iowa Retired School Personnel. Much time was given to AARP, Elderbridge Agency on Aging, Older Iowans Legislature, and RSVP. Her volunteerism was recognized statewide when she was inducted into the Governor's Volunteer Hall of Fame. Hazel also enjoyed her Alpha Delta Kappa sorority sisters.