Harvey Jay Stoffer
1949-2022
Harvey Jay Stoffer passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 23, 2022, at Swedish Memorial Hospital in Denver, Colorado where he had been a patient for the past few months with complications from diabetes and cancer.
A memorial service is planned for his cremains, graveside at Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield, Iowa on Friday May 12 at 11:00 a.m.
Harvey was born in Hampton, Iowa to Henry and Evelyn Stoffer on October 16, 1949, the first born of 5 to this family. He graduated from Sheffield-Chapin High School in 1967. In 1969 he enlisted in the U.S Air Force and served in Zweibrucken, Germany for most of his 5 years of service. After his honorable discharge he then graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in Business Marketing and moved to Colorado where he lived the rest of his life. Harvey had a great mind for memorization, languages, German, French and Spanish. He could calculate any number in his head and recite famous lines from movies and comedy sketches. He had a passion for travel, food and conversation.
He is survived by his siblings, Dick (Peg), of West Des Moines, IA Jane of Fort Collins, CO, Jack (Carol) of Franklin, TN, Tom (Jan) of Centennial, CO. Nieces and Nephews, Joy Stoffer, Katherine O'Rear, Amber Stoffer, Libby Hardman, Kyle Anderson, Lauren Anderson, Kevin Stoffer, John Stoffer, Caroline Stoffer and Henry Stoffer. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Evelyn Stoffer, infant sister Carol, and recently his brother-in-law Greg Anderson. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to his church, the South Boulder Bible Church, 5475 S Boulder Rd, Boulder, CO 80303-4235