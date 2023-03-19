Harvey was born in Hampton, Iowa to Henry and Evelyn Stoffer on October 16, 1949, the first born of 5 to this family. He graduated from Sheffield-Chapin High School in 1967. In 1969 he enlisted in the U.S Air Force and served in Zweibrucken, Germany for most of his 5 years of service. After his honorable discharge he then graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in Business Marketing and moved to Colorado where he lived the rest of his life. Harvey had a great mind for memorization, languages, German, French and Spanish. He could calculate any number in his head and recite famous lines from movies and comedy sketches. He had a passion for travel, food and conversation.