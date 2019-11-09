Harriette Lois Anderson
April 5, 1937 - November 6, 2019
Harriette Lois Anderson Whitmer, 82, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. She was born April 5, 1937, in Forest City, daughter of E. Burdette and Jennie D. Lubben Anderson. Harriette graduated from Forest City High School in 1955 and attended Waldorf College for one year. She married Richard “Dick” A. Whitmer July 8, 1960 in Waterloo at Walnut Street Baptist Church; he died June 23, 1994. She worked several administrative jobs throughout her career. The last 12 years of which she spent with UNI's Department of Health, Physical Education, and Leisure Services until her retirement in 1998. Harriette was a member of Walnut Ridge Baptist Church for many years. She enjoyed traveling. She traveled to Italy, Germany, Portugal, Hong Kong, Virgin Islands, and Venezuela. She loved listening to music and attending concerts at Gallagher Bluedorn. Harriette was also an outstanding cook. Her specialties included apple and gooseberry pie, barbeque ribs, and beef stroganoff. She was an avid cookbook collector. Harriette is survived by her daughter, Jill (Stephen Rewald) Nielsen of Dousman‚ WI; son, Jim (Sandy) Whitmer of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Robert Nielsen, Lisa (Dave) Ebert, Daniel Whitmer, and Katherine (Matt) Dalluge; three great-grandchildren, Adrian, Elliot, and Ezra Ebert; one brother, Robert (Audrey) Anderson of Surprise‚ AZ; two sisters, Loralee (Robert) Baxter of Colon‚ MI, and Mary Johnson of Dumas‚ TX; and sister-in-law, Karen Anderson of The Woodlands‚ TX. She is preceded in death by parents; husband; one brother, Alan Anderson; one brother-in-law, Lyle Johnson; and her cat, Harry. Services and visitation were held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the Grout Museum in Waterloo.
