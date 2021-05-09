Harriet J. DeBolt
April 9, 1926-May 7, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Harriet J. DeBolt age 95 of Cedar Falls and formerly of Waterloo died Friday, May 7, 2021 at her home. She was born on April 9, 1926 in Round Lake MN the daughter of Harry and Jennie Slocum-Garms. She graduated from Mason City High School with the class of 1944.
Harriet worked as a manager of operator services for Northwestern Bell for 29 years and one year for AT&T. She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She was a member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League and the Telephone Pioneers previously serving as their president. She had also been a member of Business and Professional Women. Harriet cherished time spent with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.
Survivors include; 3 daughters, Linda (James) O`Donnell of Waverly, Carol (Ken) Seeger of Indianola, Mary (Denny) Carmody of Clear Lake; a sister, Karen (Dave) Siefert of San Antonio TX; 4 granddaughters, Kathleen Gavin, Abbie (Travis) Micucci, Jill (Chris) Carlson, Jodi Anderson; a grandson, James (Heather) O`Donnell V; 8 great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Joshua Gavin, Enzo and Marco Micucci, Maria Carlson, Charlene, Julie and Nathan Azeltine.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Joyce Johnson, and a granddaughter Rachael Seeger .
Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church.
Public Funeral Services will be at 10:30 AM Tuesday May 11, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Visitation will be held from 9:30 until services at the church. Burial will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.
Vist www.kearnsfuenralservice.com for more.
