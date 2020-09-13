Harriet H. Winter
(1928-2020)
Harriet Winter of Clear Lake passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020, with her husband at her side.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at First Congregational Church, 205 West 10th Street, Clear Lake, IA with Rev. Harlan Seri officiating. Anyone wishing to watch the service online can find it live streamed on the Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel Facebook page.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. The family encourages masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed.
In honor of Harriet, memorials may be directed to First Congregational Church to be utilized for Operation Christmas Child.
Harriet Helen Jones was born February 12, 1928, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Harrod and Helen (Scott) Jones. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from East High School. She attended Morningside College, where she earned a degree in elementary education. She met her husband, Delano “Del” Winter in Sibley, Iowa. They were married on June 26, 1954, and were blessed with five daughters: Susan, Karen, Ellen, Lori and Lisa. As a young family they lived in several states including Texas, Virginia, South Dakota, Minnesota and Ohio before settling in Clear Lake in 1968. They made their home there for more than 50 years, with favorite memories including 4th of July celebrations, 25 years teaching third grade at Lincoln and Sunset Schools, and many, many friends.
Traveling with Del and camping with family and friends brought Harriet joy. For many years she and Del wintered in Arizona and enjoyed yearly trips to Branson, Missouri and the north shore of Lake Superior. Harriet was active and involved in numerous activities at church including many circles and ladies' groups. Throughout the year she loved collecting toys and trinkets for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes to be sent to children in need. Harriet played in the same bridge club for over 20 years, where she formed lifelong friendships. Most of all, Harriet was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was the center of her life and time spent with them brought her the greatest joy.
Harriet is survived by her husband of 66 years, Delano, daughters: Susan (David) Latta, Plymouth, Minnesota, Karen (Craig) Shayer, Clear Lake, Lori (Kirk) Muhlenbruck, Northfield, Minnesota, Lisa (Jeff) Anderson, Ames, Iowa, 13 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Delores Mouw, Sibley, Iowa and 7 nieces and nephews. She joins her parents, daughter Ellen and two sisters, Marilyn and Mary, in Heaven.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
