Harriet H. Winter

Traveling with Del and camping with family and friends brought Harriet joy. For many years she and Del wintered in Arizona and enjoyed yearly trips to Branson, Missouri and the north shore of Lake Superior. Harriet was active and involved in numerous activities at church including many circles and ladies' groups. Throughout the year she loved collecting toys and trinkets for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes to be sent to children in need. Harriet played in the same bridge club for over 20 years, where she formed lifelong friendships. Most of all, Harriet was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was the center of her life and time spent with them brought her the greatest joy.