MASON CITY-Harriet Ann Janson, 104, of Mason City, IA, passed away February 20, 2023, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held 11:00AM, Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 North Delaware Ave, Mason City, with Reverend Sean Smith Officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake, IA.