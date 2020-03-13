MASON CITY - Harriet A. Kenney, 93, of Mason City passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, At the Good Shepherd Health Center. According to her wishes, cremation has been accorded and entrusted to the care of Major Erickson Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, to honor Harriet at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. with The Rev. Kent Mechler of the Good Shepherd Health Center officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service time on Monday. A private inurnment will be held in Elmwood - St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family wishes for memorials to be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 2nd St. SE. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com