Harold W. Hopp

July 29, 1930 - May 10, 2020

MASON CITY - Harold Wesley Hopp, 89, of Mason City died on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the family of Harold Hopp. Harold's family would like to thank the staff at Good Shepherd Health Center for their loving care over the past 2 years. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Harold was the son of Henry and Emma (Bush) Hopp, born July 29, 1930 in Moville, Iowa. After graduating from high school he worked in his home town until he enlisted in the Navy in August, 1950. He served aboard the USS Theodore E. Chandler as a radar specialist during the Korean War. After his discharge in August 1954 Harold attended Iowa State Teachers College on the GI Bill. It was there that he met fellow student Joyce Smith. They were married in Cedar Falls in 1958. Harold taught American history and later was a guidance counselor at Roosevelt Middle School. After 33 years of teaching, he retired in 1992.