Harold Stanley Lucas

June 27, 1926-January 3, 2020

Kensett - Harold Stanley Lucas, 94, of Rural Kensett, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held in June at the Kensett Cemetery.

Born in rural Worth County to Charles H. Lucas and Charlotte (Julyan) Lucas on June 27, 1926. He was married to Beverly R. Coe on August 22, 1949 at Kensett, IA.

Stanley attended school in Manly, Hanlontown, and Kensett. He graduated from Kensett High School in 1945 and volunteered in the US Marine Corps until his honorable discharge in 1948. Following discharge he enrolled in college and received his Bachelor's degree from ISTC, now University of Northern Iowa. He attended summer school and received his Master's degree from Greeley, Colorado in 1954. He took many graduate courses in Science, Education, and Counseling. Stanley served as a classroom teacher, principal, counselor, and superintendent in schools throughout Iowa, Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, and Minnesota. He retired to an acreage north of Kensett in 1986.