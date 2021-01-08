Harold Stanley Lucas
June 27, 1926-January 3, 2020
Kensett - Harold Stanley Lucas, 94, of Rural Kensett, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held in June at the Kensett Cemetery.
Born in rural Worth County to Charles H. Lucas and Charlotte (Julyan) Lucas on June 27, 1926. He was married to Beverly R. Coe on August 22, 1949 at Kensett, IA.
Stanley attended school in Manly, Hanlontown, and Kensett. He graduated from Kensett High School in 1945 and volunteered in the US Marine Corps until his honorable discharge in 1948. Following discharge he enrolled in college and received his Bachelor's degree from ISTC, now University of Northern Iowa. He attended summer school and received his Master's degree from Greeley, Colorado in 1954. He took many graduate courses in Science, Education, and Counseling. Stanley served as a classroom teacher, principal, counselor, and superintendent in schools throughout Iowa, Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, and Minnesota. He retired to an acreage north of Kensett in 1986.
He was a member of the NEA, taught Sunday school, was a Boy Scout Troop Leader, Member of the Lions Club, active in historical work with the Worth County Historical Society and the Kensett historical church and log cabin. Stanley was an active member of Post 110 American Legion. He kept busy planting oak trees into his senior years and was a “Do It Yourselfer” in many ways.
Stanley is survived by his wife of 71 years, Beverly; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his son, Harlan; parents, four brothers, Robert, Charles, Howard and Richard; three sisters, Florence (Calvin) Smith, Joyce (Russell) Anderson, and Phyliss (Vern) Larson.
Bride Colonial Chapel. 110 E Spring Street, Manly, IA 50456. (641) 454-2242. ColonialChapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.