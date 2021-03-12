Harold M. Nelson

BELMOND-Harold "Harry" M. Nelson, 92, of Belmond, IA, died, March 5, 2021, at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation, Clarion, IA, with his loving family at his side. Public funeral services will be Saturday, March 13, 2021, 10:30 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Belmond, IA. Pastor Katie Pals will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Public visitation will be Friday from 4-7 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st Street S.E., Belmond and will continue one hour prior to the funeral at church Saturday. Memorials in Harry's memory are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church-Belmond, Belmond Arts Council Belmond Country Club, St. Croix Hospice, or to the donor's choice. For those unable to attend the funeral services on Saturday you may view the funeral on Trinity Lutheran Church Facebook page. Just like the page to view. Andrew Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.