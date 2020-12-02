Harold M. Mohr

Casey was born on May 15, 1933, the son of Carl and Marie (Seeman) Mohr of Kensett, IA. He was the first of his family to graduate from High School at the rural Kensett School. After graduation he enlisted in the Army to serve his grateful nation in the Korean War. His lifelong career was being a master carpenter at Larsons in Lake Mills, IA. Casey built countless beautiful creations. His family will treasure every item that was built for them.

As a young man he rode Brahman bulls in the rodeo, drove an 18 wheeler across the country hauling hay, and worked for the forest service in Oregon. As an older man he had prize winning chickens, ducks and tropical birds. He always had a passion for cars and in his younger years he owned quite a few. He loved to go to car shows as time went on his passion for them never got smaller, just the size of the cars that he collected. Casey was an avid bird watcher, who often watched them for hours at a time. Being the handy man that he was, he built an array of bird feeders outside his dining room windows. Among carpentry, Casey was a painter and created one of a kind masterpieces.