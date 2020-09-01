× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harold L. Younger

(1925 - 2020)

Harold Lloyd Younger, 94, of Nora Springs joined his wife, Erna and son, Fred in heaven on August 28, 2020. He had been at Good Shepherd Health Center since April 2016.

According to his wishes, his body was cremated. No services are planned at this time. Major Erickson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations can be directed to Judy Younger, 18037 Yarrow Ave., Nora Springs, IA 50458. Funds will be gifted to Music Man Square in honor of Harold Younger.

Born October 11, 1925 he was just 6 weeks shy of his 95th birthday when he passed. A native of Missouri, he joined the Army in May 1944 at the age of 18. He completed basic training at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, near Little Rock, Ark., and was transferred to the Trailblazers 70th Division in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.

Younger was only 19 when he sailed with the 70th division in December 1944, to Marseilles, France. He spent less than a month in combat before he was shot on a scouting mission on Jan. 9, 1945. He was awarded a purple heart for his service.